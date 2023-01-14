Nepsis Inc. Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nepsis Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,234 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 24,416 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 4.0% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $223.06 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The company has a market capitalization of $420.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.49.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.37.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

