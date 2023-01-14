NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NTES. HSBC reduced their target price on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NetEase from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.14.

NetEase stock opened at $88.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.40. NetEase has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $108.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.70.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 549.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

