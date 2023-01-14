Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Major Shareholder Cannell Capital Llc Sells 141,664 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 141,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $933,565.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,005,389 shares in the company, valued at $19,805,513.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 4,896 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $30,844.80.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 8,970 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $57,856.50.

On Thursday, January 5th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 33,267 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $209,249.43.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Cannell Capital Llc sold 16,440 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $109,490.40.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 6,161 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $37,027.61.

On Friday, December 23rd, Cannell Capital Llc sold 6,513 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $39,208.26.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Cannell Capital Llc sold 7,311 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $46,132.41.

On Monday, December 19th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 13,032 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $82,753.20.

Neuronetics Stock Performance

STIM stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Institutional Trading of Neuronetics

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.80% and a negative net margin of 58.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Neuronetics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,750,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 118,131 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Neuronetics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,145,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter worth about $2,667,000. Parian Global Management LP grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 15.6% during the third quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 830,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 645,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

