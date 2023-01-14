New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NJR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.

NJR stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.52. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $765.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 25.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,205,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,082,000 after buying an additional 2,084,980 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after buying an additional 589,747 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 151.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,609,000 after buying an additional 362,282 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 58.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,315,000 after buying an additional 260,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 452.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,975,000 after buying an additional 178,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

