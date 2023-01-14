Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

NWL stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.34.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

