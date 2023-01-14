Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.
Newell Brands Price Performance
NWL stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.34.
Newell Brands Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newell Brands (NWL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.