NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.57.

NXRT stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $95.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 168.00%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. purchased 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,079.11. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,283.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

