Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.26

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.26 and last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 13652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $15.50) on shares of Nine Energy Service in a research report on Friday.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Nine Energy Service Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91.

Insider Activity

Nine Energy Service ( NYSE:NINE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $167.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $3,702,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,449,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,561,733.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 741,636 shares of company stock worth $7,318,237 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nine Energy Service

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NINE. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.