Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives $22.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.07.

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 27.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of JWN stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $29.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Stories

