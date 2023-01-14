NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $4.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

