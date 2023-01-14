Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CFO Robert Buckley Sells 2,380 Shares

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) CFO Robert Buckley sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $335,722.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,216,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 28th, Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $30,278.88.

On Monday, November 28th, Robert Buckley sold 4,703 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total transaction of $738,841.30.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Robert Buckley sold 3,334 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $500,100.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Robert Buckley sold 7,144 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $150.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.91. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $162.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 619,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,184,000 after acquiring an additional 20,038 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,041,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,459,000 after acquiring an additional 47,352 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Novanta by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,396,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

