Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 307,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Nutrien worth $25,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 0.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 0.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.0% during the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $65.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.06.

Nutrien Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NTR stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.