Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Raymond James

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. HSBC cut Nutrien from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $65.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.06.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $75.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.94. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 239.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

