OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Raised to C$3.75 at National Bankshares

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OceanaGold Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OGC opened at C$2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 35.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.29. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$279.10 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that OceanaGold will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.