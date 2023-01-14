Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.67.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $461.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.18 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s revenue was up 120.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 72,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,829,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,070,000 after buying an additional 109,604 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 382.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.