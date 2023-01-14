Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

NYSE:ORI opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Old Republic International has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 35.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 468.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $38,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

