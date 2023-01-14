O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $832.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,127 shares of company stock valued at $21,726,054 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $815.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $870.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $834.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $755.51.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

