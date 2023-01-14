Organigram (TSE:OGI) PT Lowered to C$1.30 at Alliance Global Partners

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Organigram from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Organigram from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$2.06.

Organigram Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of OGI opened at C$1.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$417.43 million and a PE ratio of -11.27. Organigram has a 12 month low of C$0.96 and a 12 month high of C$2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Organigram Company Profile

Organigram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$45.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Organigram will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

