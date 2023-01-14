Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at UBS Group

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67.

Institutional Trading of Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 20,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.2% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 105,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.