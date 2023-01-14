Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at UBS Group

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67.
Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile
Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.
