Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 13,665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 139,841 shares.The stock last traded at $4.24 and had previously closed at $4.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, October 24th.
Orla Mining Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orla Mining
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Orla Mining in the second quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter valued at $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.
Orla Mining Company Profile
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
