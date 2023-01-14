Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$5.14.

Osisko Mining Trading Up 1.4 %

TSE OSK opened at C$3.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.20. Osisko Mining has a one year low of C$2.36 and a one year high of C$5.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.57.

Insider Transactions at Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining ( TSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Mining will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pierre Labbé sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.01, for a total transaction of C$35,819.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$57,190. In other news, Director Pierre Labbé sold 11,900 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.01, for a total value of C$35,819.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$57,190. Also, Director Bernardo Alvarez Calderon sold 50,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.81, for a total transaction of C$190,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,478 shares in the company, valued at C$215,424.04. In the last quarter, insiders sold 461,900 shares of company stock worth $1,560,949.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

