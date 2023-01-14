Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stake Boosted by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,811 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,610,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 329.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 53,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 41,188 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,031,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,985,000 after purchasing an additional 801,826 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 10.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 211,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,934 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PLTR opened at $6.96 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.13.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.58 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,085,739 shares of company stock worth $7,651,502 over the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

