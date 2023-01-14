Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stake Lessened by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 176.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 17.7% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 105,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 31.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 17,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.15.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 1.0 %

PZZA stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $126.62. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.88.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 49.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $510.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

