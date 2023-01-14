Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Director Sells $657,700.00 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $657,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,316 shares in the company, valued at $10,280,903.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $66.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.83. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.41. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after buying an additional 78,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after buying an additional 95,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after buying an additional 27,636 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 908.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after buying an additional 346,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.