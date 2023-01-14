Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 262 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $374.00 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $363.88 and a 200 day moving average of $336.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,775,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

