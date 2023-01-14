Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $399,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,647 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ford Motor Trading Down 5.3 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.84.

Shares of F stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.28.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

