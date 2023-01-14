Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $471,000 Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,210,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,435,000 after acquiring an additional 110,737 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,528,000 after acquiring an additional 211,729 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,782,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,390,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Pinduoduo by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,942,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,643,000 after purchasing an additional 288,228 shares during the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD opened at $97.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $99.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $115.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDD. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

