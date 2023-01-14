Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 463 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of CSX by 18.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.48.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

