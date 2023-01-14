Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,313 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $149.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 533.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $234.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,361 shares of company stock worth $26,194,071 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.