Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 770 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 1,087.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 125,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JXN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of JXN stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $46.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.26.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.49. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 2.82%.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

