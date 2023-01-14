PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Reduced by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in PayPal by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 117,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 29,040 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 52.7% in the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 15,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 40.2% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.14.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

