Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Sell

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PEGRY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.04) to GBX 1,050 ($12.79) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 950 ($11.57) to GBX 890 ($10.84) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.84) to GBX 1,060 ($12.91) in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Pennon Group Stock Performance

PEGRY opened at $23.36 on Friday. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.