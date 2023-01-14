PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

PepsiCo stock opened at $175.24 on Friday. PepsiCo has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.43 billion and a PE ratio of 24.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.69.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

