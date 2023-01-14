Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.04

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.04 and last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 4128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRDO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49.

Insider Activity

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $168.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.21 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 17.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 911,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,697,476.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $30,161.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 174,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,545.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 911,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,697,476.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,399 shares of company stock worth $718,695. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perdoceo Education

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 221.2% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,489,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,494 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth $7,004,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 10.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,332,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,624,000 after purchasing an additional 409,013 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 229.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 358,361 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,965,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 315,918 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Featured Articles

