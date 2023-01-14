Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Given a C$0.70 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$0.70 price target on Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TSE:PMT opened at C$0.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$47.46 million and a P/E ratio of 2.06. Perpetual Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.59 and a 52-week high of C$1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.86 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perpetual Energy will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

