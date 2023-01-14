Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 0.7 %
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $33.21.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.
About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.
