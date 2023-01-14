Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 0.7 %

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $33.21.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.