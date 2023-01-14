Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% in the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.44. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

