PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MFDX opened at $27.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $30.29.

