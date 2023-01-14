Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 107 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,055 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 42.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.2 %

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,711,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS opened at $149.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $186.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.69, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

