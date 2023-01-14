Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 507.7% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 25,381 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 181,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 55,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 209,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

