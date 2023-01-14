Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,977 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,361 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($73.59) to GBX 5,700 ($69.44) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,990.00.

RIO stock opened at $77.55 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $84.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.94 and a 200 day moving average of $61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

