Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.08 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $41.76 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

