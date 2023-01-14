Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 30.9% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 27.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $3,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

