Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Hasbro by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $66.02 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.65 and a 12-month high of $105.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.54.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAS. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

