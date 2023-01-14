Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552,773 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,767,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,459 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,080,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,527,000 after purchasing an additional 107,536 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC opened at $44.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

