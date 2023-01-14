Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 81,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,450,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,557 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,834 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $245.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.02. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 69.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.45.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

