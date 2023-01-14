Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 510 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 623.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $84.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average of $71.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.