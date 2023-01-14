Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% in the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $121.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.27. The stock has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.59. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.49 and a fifty-two week high of $127.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

