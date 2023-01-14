Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,037 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.5 %

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $255.85 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.70. The company has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

