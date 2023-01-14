Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,065 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Stryker by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $259.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $279.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.33 and a 200 day moving average of $220.72.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,079 shares of company stock valued at $19,354,832 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Cowen boosted their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.68.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

