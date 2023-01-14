Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 4,037 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.72.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ATVI opened at $76.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day moving average is $76.40. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.47. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.99 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.